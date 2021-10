YORK, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College boys golf team won the 3A team championship Tuesday at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Pa.

State College and Fox Chapel High Schools were tied at +8 after 18-holes, but the Little Lions won in a playoff.

State College was led led by John Olsen who shot a 1-under 70.

Access all of the 3A scores at the following link: https://t.co/r4VuQDBjWS pic.twitter.com/k7cJk5IrHw — PIAA (@PIAASports) October 25, 2021