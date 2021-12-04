State College falls in 6A semifinals

The Little Lions fall 43-28 in the 6A Semifinals at Mansion Park in Altoona, Pa.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Little Lions fell 43-28 in the PIAA 6A Football Semifinals to the Mount Lebanon Blue Devils on Saturday at Mansion Park, Altoona.

The Blue Devils’ scoring offense was averaging 38 points per game heading into Saturday’s showdown, and got on the board first.

Senior quarterback Joey Daniels threw five touchdown passes, four to wide receiver Eli Heidenreich.

Mount Lebanon will take on the winner of Garnet Valley and St. Joseph’s Prep in the final on December 11.

