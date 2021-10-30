Windber takes home Appalachian Bowl with shut-out against Cambria Heights

CYLMER, Pa. (WTAJ) — It wouldn’t be an Appalachian Bowl at Pat Corrigan Field in Clymer without some rain. Windber and Cambria Heights both came into this matchup undefeated and with run games strong enough to weather the conditions.

Junior running back John Shuster got the Ramblers on the board early with a long touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

For the rest of the first quarter, both teams would keep the opposing offense at bay. For Windber, they’d get an interception from Dylan Tomlinson but would have to punt on the ensuing drive.

That punt would be blocked by Bailey Horvath of the Highlanders, setting up the Cambria Heights offense at the Windber 20.

Windber’s defense would come up big with a fourth down stop on their own 15 yard line and takeover at to end the first quarter and begin the second. On that drive, a third-and-11 sweep to Senior Nick Dom would be taken 83 yards for a Ramble touchdown. A two point conversion gave the Ramblers a 14 to 0 lead.

Cambria Heights tried to gain momentum on the next Windber drive when Tanner Trybus came up with an interception on a ball that was tipped several times. It stopped a drive that had the Ramblers marching down the field.

On the ensuing Highlander drive, Shuster would come up big for the Ramblers causing a sack-fumble on third down. Cambria Heights would recover but be forced to punt.

Windber would extend their lead after Quarterback Aiden Gray hit Tomlinson on a crossing route with 2:13 left in the half. At halftime Windber led 21 to 0 and there would be no let-up in the second half.

The Windber Ramblers are the winners of the 2021 Appalachian Bowl winners with a final score of 42 to 0. They’ll host Berlin next Friday for the District 5 AA Semifinals.

For Cambria Heights, they’ll look to regroup as they’ll begin District 6 AA playoffs next week.