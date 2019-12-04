VOTE: 2019 SportsBeat Player Of The Year Round One

It’s that time of year again! In a few weeks, WTAJ will be hosting their SportsBeat: Year In Review on WTAJPlus.com with Jack Wascher, Jordan Tracy and Rosie Langello.

Just like last year, this second annual spectacular will present players, teams, and fans with awards and recognition for their hard work and spirit this season. Awards include “Fan Of The Year”, “Play Of The Year”, “Most Exciting Team”, and of course our “SportsBeat Player Of The Year” and many more. For “Player Of The Year,” we need your help! Voting is now open below for our 10 candidates (and a write-in) for the 2019 SportsBeat Player Of The Year. Vote early and vote often! The first round will close Wednesday, December 11 at Noon. Votes will be tallied and our 5 finalists will be revealed for a final vote. Our winner will be announced during the SportsBeat: Year In Review show.