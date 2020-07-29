Varischetti All-Star game rosters announced

The Frank Varischetti All-Star game is the last showcase game left standing , but with some changes.

According to a media release, the game will go on without fan attendance.

‘We must adhere to all the guidance and guidelines in effect in order to protect the health and safety of everyone involved,’ Game Manager Nick Hoffman said in the release.

“Unfortunately, those guidelines require limiting attendance to pre-authorized individuals only: players, coaches, event staff and other essential game-related personnel. No one else can be admitted.”

Players will take the field on Aug. 7 at Frank Varischetti field in Brockway. Sixteen players will still receive $1,000 college scholarships provided by the game’s sponsors.

The game organizers released rosters for the game Wednesday. You can view them below:

“The AML roster includes: Derek Sunafrank and Caleb Nuzzo of Bradford, Jon Wood of Brockway, Caleb Rieder of Cameron County, Thomas Wilson of Coudersport, Leo Gregory, John Wittman, Jared Emmert and Stephen Bobby of Elk County Catholic, Jake Alcorn, Teddy Race, Aaron Hottel, Chris Stewart and Kevin Scharba of Kane, Cameron Magee and Colton Gietler of Otto-Eldred, Josh Rees, DJ Michelitsch and Eli Petruzzi of Port Allegany, Paul Gresco, Jake Wickett, Robert Briggs, Greg Simon, Matt Dush, Austin Green, Tyler Watts and Hayden Haupright of Ridgway, Caden Smead and Jacob Disshon of Sheffield and Bryent Johnson of Smethport.

The KSAC roster includes: Ben Smith, Colton Zacherl, Mitch Knepp and Austin Newcomb of Clarion, Anthony Kamenski, Ethan McElroy, Johnathan Elmadollar and Hunter Rowe of Karns City, Jayden Blazosky, Kirk Wolbert, Brady Rapp, Isaak Jones and Alex Rapp of Keystone, Derek Ishman, Sam Shepler, Shane Knox and Jeremy Harris of Punxsutawney, Ethan Hetrick, Samuel Hetrick, and Trent Bowersox of Redbank Valley and Jake Walter, Cain Pfoutz, Forest Cressley and Gage Burford of St. Marys.”

The game will be livestreamed by MegaRock radio, WMKX FM 105.5 in Brockville. The play-by-play by Dave Glass and Nathan Sharp will be available on the station’s Facebook page: MegaRockFMFan as well.