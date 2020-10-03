Sportsbeat Week 4: Tyrone bests Bald Eagle 15-12 in turnover ridden game

(Video above has extended highlights not seen on TV)

WINGATE, CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ)– It was homecoming night for Bald Eagle who faced Tyrone. Madison Eckley was crowned homecoming queen.

Game Highlights:

Tyrone Quarterback Brandon Lucas rolled out on a play-action (fake handoff) and completed a pass to reciever Damon Gripp for a score. The Golden Eagles went up 7-0.

Bald Eagle Quarterback ran for a large gain, before completing the drive with a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown. Bald Eagle missed the extra point.

In the first half, both teams combined to turn the ball over (with fumbles and interceptions) 8 times.

Tyrone held on to win: 15-12