It came down to a two-point conversion.

Tussey Mountain won our Sportsbeat Game of the Week 14-12 over Juniata Valley thanks in part to some dirty defense. Juniata Valley scored with less than a minute left in the game and had to go for two to try and tie the game.

The Tussey Mountain defense swarmed the Hornets to win the game.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the victorious Titans.