Three State College players make Big 33 roster

The Big 33 Football Classic released its rosters for Team Pennsylvania Wednesday.

The all-star game will feature three players from WTAJ’s coverage area – all from State College Area High School.

Defensive end Kevin Kurzinger, offensive lineman Addison Darcy and tight end Nate Lusk will all play in the game on May 25.

Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias will also help coach Team PA.

The Big 33 game takes some of the best players in Pennsylvania and brings them together some of the best players in Maryland. The game is May 25 and 2 p.m. at Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township.

