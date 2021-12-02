Three area teams remain as semifinals begin

ALTOONA (WTAJ) Mansion park will host two PIAA semifinal games this weekend, as three area schools play for state championship berths. Bishop Guilfoyle plays Canton Friday night, while Central plays Central Valley. On Saturday State College plays Mt. Lebanon.
A schedule of the three games is below.
PIAA SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
CLASS 1A
Canton vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park (Altoona)
7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Central at Central Valley
7:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A
State College vs. Mt. Lebanon at Mansion Park (Altoona)
1:00 p.m. – Saturday