State High football will not play its opener Friday night

CENTRE COUNY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area High School will not open its football season Friday night as originally planned.

The SCASD school board approved two different return-to-play plans for fall sports last week: one for non-contact sports and one for contact sports.

Contact sports, which include football, field hockey, soccer and volleyball, will only participate in competitions if the district is doing in-person learning. Non-contact sports, which include cross country, golf and tennis, can compete whether the district is participating in in-person learning or not.

The school district is currently in its third-straight week of remote learning.

According to State College assistant athletic director Loren Crispell, State High will not play its game against Central Dauphin East Friday because the district is still participating in remote learning.



The school’s ability to play its football season – as well as the other contact sports – will depend on when students can return to the classroom. The decision on in-person learning is currently on a week-to-week timeline.

“Our hope is that we’ll be back in school soon for the academic and athletic opportunities that would present,” Crispell said in an email Monday.

CD East has already filled its schedule hole with a game at Governor Mifflin High School Friday according to a report by PennLive.com.

The New York Times reported last week State College was the second fastest growing hotspot for COVID-19 in the country – only behind La Crosse, Wisconsin.

In early August, the Mid Penn Conference announced a delayed start to fall sports. Schools could begin practice on Sept. 4 which would put the conference’s first round of football games on Friday, Sept. 25. Altoona Area High School is still set to open its season Friday night at Mansion Park against Cumberland Valley.

State High’s next scheduled game is Friday, Oct. 2 at Central Dauphin.