State High contact sports can play this fall depending on in-person learning

The State College Area School District made its ruling on fall sports competition Thursday night.

The Little Lions will have some form of fall sports, but whether a student can play might depend on a number of factors.

The SCASD school boards approved two different plans for fall sports: one for non-contact sports and one for contact sports.

Non-contact sports (cross country, golf and tennis) can participate in fall competition whether the district is doing in-person learning or not.

Contact sports (football, field hockey, soccer and volleyball) can participate in fall sports competitions only if the school district is participating in in-person learning. If the district is doing remote learning, contact sports can only practice and conduct inter-squad scrimmages.

The school board approved the plan for contact sports by a 7-2 vote. You can see the full school board meeting here. The district is currently in its second week of remote learning.

You can review the district’s full health and safety plan here.