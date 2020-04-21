State College quarterback announces college football destination

He has played quarterback and wide receiver at State College Area High school and now he will play football in college.
Dorner announced Monday he will play football at Franklin and Marshall – a division III school in Lancaster.
Brady Dorner stepped in at starting quarterback in 2019 for the Little Lions. He led the team to an 11-2 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.
He played wide receiver for the team before that. State High has had a recent history of strong quarterback play with former QB Tommy Friberg originally planning on walking on at Michigan, before changing his mind joining the hometown Nittany Lions as a tight end.