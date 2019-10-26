State College pulls off comeback to win Beaver Stadium Classic

It was a rough start, but a fine finish for the State College Area High School Little Lions.

State College rallied to overcome a 14-0 deficit to defeat Cumberland Valley 33-21 and win the Beaver Stadium Classic Saturday.

It was the first time State High had played at Beaver Stadium. The team had been playing its home games at the South Track behind the high school in State College. The team’s normal home stadium – Memorial Field – is still under construction.

State High honored its seniors before the game. It was a group who got the chance to play at Beaver Stadium after missing out on home games at Memorial Field this season.

The @scasdathletics football team gets to spend senior day playing at Beaver Stadium. Quite the prize after missing out on home games at Memorial Field all season because of construction. #BeaverStadiumClassic highlights on @WTAJnews at 11! pic.twitter.com/SVcII47cDb — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) October 26, 2019

That’s a heck of a senior class for @scasdathletics pic.twitter.com/IskvdHyU4D — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaWTAJ) October 26, 2019

Cumberland Valley scored its first two touchdowns in the 2nd quarter- both by Dontey Rogan. Rogan opened up the scoring on a fullback dive and then took an interception back for a touchdown.

Down 14-0 and fresh off a pick-six, State High quarterback Brady Dorner launched a 62-yard touchdown to Isaiah Edwards down the sideline.

State High would not look back after that. Lokey Howell and Dresyn Green each would add two touchdowns giving their team the 33-21 win.

State High moved to 9-1 on the season. Cumberland Valley dropped to 5-5.

