State College defeats Altoona 21-7 in game of the week

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a rainy conclusion to the regular season, State College defeated Altoona 21-7 in this week’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Altoona looked strong on their opening drive in the first quarter.



Running back Andre Dokes scored the opening touch down of the game from 23 yards out to take the lead 7-0. In the second quarter, Owen Yerka ran it into the end zone from the one-yard line to tie it 7-7.

Later on in the second quarter, the Little Lions made their way into the end zone on a series of long carries. Brady Bendik finished it out with a touchdown from three yards out to take the lead 14-7 by the end of the half.

In the third quarter, Jack Morris tacked on another touchdown for State College for the final score of 21-7.