State College, Carlisle game postponed tonight

State College Area High school announced the game at Carlisle scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

Little Lions head coach Matt Lintal announced on the team’s Facebook that there has been a presumptive positive case with someone in close proximity to the team.

According to Lintal’s announcement, the team will wait for the test results and hopes to play the game in the next couple of days.

State College’s announcement joins a growing list of games that have been canceled or postponed related to COVID-19.

Other canceled games include: Bishop Guilfoyle/Central Cambria, Mt. Union/Bellwood-Antis, Bishop Carroll/Saltsburg, Curwensville/Red Bank Valley, Everett/Southern Huntingdon and Bishop McCort/Cambria Heights has been moved to Saturday.