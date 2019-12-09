SportsBeat Year in Review nominees and air-date announced

The 2019 SportsBeat Year In Review show will air live on Wednesday December 18th at 7:00 p.m. exclusively on WTAJPlus.com.

Join Jack Wascher, Jordan Tracy, and Rosie Langello as they look back at all the best moments of the season and hand out some year-end awards.

Here are the categories and nominees:

Most Exciting Team Nominees: Penns Valley Rams, Bald Eagle Area Eagles, Richland Rams.

Most Exciting Game Nominees: 2019 Backyard Brawl Tyrone vs. Bellwood, Bedford vs. Chestnut Ridge, Bald Eagle vs. Bedford AAA Playoffs.

Fan(s) Of The Year Nominees: Bill Willams “West Branch Bleacher Creature”, Bill Brown “Tussey’s WOO Man”, Central Cambria Student Section

Coach Of The Year Nominees: Bedford’s Kevin Steele, Bishop Guilfoyle’s Justin Wheeler, Richland’s Brandon Bailey, Juniata Valley’s Bill Musser, Bald Eagle’s Jesse Nagle.

Play Of The Year Nominees: Bellefonte’s C.J. Funk’s 84 Yard Truck-Stick Run in Week 2.

Penn Valley’s Zach Braucht and Logan Snyder Tipped Pass TD In Week 3.

Clearfield’s Matt Pallo’s Week 8 One-Handed TD.

Richland’s Trevor Tustin and the One-Handed Spin Cycle TD.

Player Of The Year Nominees: TBD (Voting still ongoing. Vote Here.)

See the results, Wednesday December 18th at 7:00 p.m. on WTAJPlus.com!