Sportsbeat Week 9 Part 1: October 18, 2019

Sportsbeat

  • Juniata Valley 20 – Glendale 13
  • Huntingdon 14 – Central 7
  • State College 48 – Altoona 0
  • West Branch 0 – Northern Bedford 49

