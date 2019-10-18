Sportsbeat: Week 9 High School Football Scores

It’s week nine of high school football and here are scores from throughout our region. Refresh the page for the most up to date information.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|State College
|34
|Altoona
|0
|2
|Penns Valley
|21
|Tyrone
|7
|3
|Huntingdon
|x
|Central
|x
|x
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|0
|Chestnut Ridge
|0
|2
|West Branch
|x
|Northern Bedford
|x
|x
|Bellwood
|13
|Tussey Mountain
|0
|4
|Juniata Valley
|x
|Glendale
|x
|x
|Bedford
|x
|Cambria Heights
|x
|x
|Bishop McCort
|x
|Central Cambria
|x
|x
|Richland
|x
|Penn Cambria
|x
|x
|Westmont Hilltop
|x
|Forest Hills
|x
|x
|Somerset
|x
|Johnstown
|x
|x
|Jersey Shore
|15
|Bald Eagle
|0
|HALF
|Bishop Carroll
|0
|Bellefonte
|2
|FINAL*
|Brookville
|0
|Ridgway
|28
|2
|Keystone
|x
|Elk County Catholic
|x
|x
|Berlin
|x
|Blacklick Valley
|x
|x
|Ferndale
|x
|Conemaugh Township
|x
|x
|North Star
|12
|Meyersdale
|47
|3
|Windber
|14
|Shade
|0
|2
|Claysburg
|x
|Southern Huntingdon
|x
|x
|Everett
|0
|Williamsburg
|14
|3
|Mt. Union
|x
|Moshannon Valley
|x
|x
|Clarion
|x
|Brockway
|x
|x
|Punxsutawney
|x
|Moniteau
|x
|x
|St. Marys
|x
|Kane
|x
|x
|Port Allegheny
|x
|Cameron County
|x
|x
|Northern Cambria
|x
|Penns Manor
|x
|x
|Hollidaysburg
|x
|DuBois
|x
|x
|Clearfield
|2
|Philipsburg
|0
|FINAL*
*These games were forfeited, resulting in a score of 2-0.