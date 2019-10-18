Sportsbeat: Week 9 High School Football Scores

Sportsbeat

It’s week nine of high school football and here are scores from throughout our region. Refresh the page for the most up to date information.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
State College34Altoona02
Penns Valley21Tyrone73
HuntingdonxCentralxx
Bishop Guilfoyle0Chestnut Ridge02
West BranchxNorthern Bedfordxx
Bellwood13Tussey Mountain04
Juniata ValleyxGlendalexx
BedfordxCambria Heightsxx
Bishop McCortxCentral Cambriaxx
RichlandxPenn Cambriaxx
Westmont HilltopxForest Hillsxx
SomersetxJohnstownxx
Jersey Shore15Bald Eagle0HALF
Bishop Carroll0Bellefonte2FINAL*
Brookville0Ridgway282
KeystonexElk County Catholicxx
BerlinxBlacklick Valleyxx
FerndalexConemaugh Townshipxx
North Star12Meyersdale473
Windber14Shade02
ClaysburgxSouthern Huntingdonxx
Everett0Williamsburg143
Mt. UnionxMoshannon Valleyxx
ClarionxBrockwayxx
PunxsutawneyxMoniteauxx
St. MarysxKanexx
Port AlleghenyxCameron Countyxx
Northern CambriaxPenns Manorxx
HollidaysburgxDuBoisxx
Clearfield2Philipsburg0FINAL*

*These games were forfeited, resulting in a score of 2-0.

