Sportsbeat Week 8: Playoffs – Week 2

(WTAJ) — Week Two of high school football playoffs are wrapped up. Bedford bests Clearfield while Richland took it to Bellwood-Antis. Altoona beat Williamsport while Chestnut Ridge sneaks out the victory against Windber.

DIVISIONTEAM 1SCORETEAM 2SCOREQUARTER
D9 AA ChampionshipKarns City16Brookville14FINAL
State Playoff AAABedford40Clearfield21FINAL
State Playoff AAAJuniata24Bellefonte21FINAL
D5 A Championship
(Sportsbeat GOTW)  		Northern Bedford32Tussey Mountain7FINAL
D5 AA SemifinalChestnut Ridge28Windber22FINAL
D6 A QF Williamsburg8Homer Center28FINAL
D6 AA SemifinalRichland29Bellwood0FINAL
AAAAAA  Altoona29Williamsport14FINAL
D6 A (Winner plays BG/CV) Purchase Line22Penns Manor14FINAL

