Sportsbeat Week 8: Playoffs – Week 2

(WTAJ) — Week Two of high school football playoffs are wrapped up. Bedford bests Clearfield while Richland took it to Bellwood-Antis. Altoona beat Williamsport while Chestnut Ridge sneaks out the victory against Windber.
|DIVISION
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|SCORE
|QUARTER
|D9 AA Championship
|Karns City
|16
|Brookville
|14
|FINAL
|State Playoff AAA
|Bedford
|40
|Clearfield
|21
|FINAL
|State Playoff AAA
|Juniata
|24
|Bellefonte
|21
|FINAL
|D5 A Championship
(Sportsbeat GOTW)
|Northern Bedford
|32
|Tussey Mountain
|7
|FINAL
|D5 AA Semifinal
|Chestnut Ridge
|28
|Windber
|22
|FINAL
|D6 A QF
|Williamsburg
|8
|Homer Center
|28
|FINAL
|D6 AA Semifinal
|Richland
|29
|Bellwood
|0
|FINAL
|AAAAAA
|Altoona
|29
|Williamsport
|14
|FINAL
|D6 A (Winner plays BG/CV)
|Purchase Line
|22
|Penns Manor
|14
|FINAL