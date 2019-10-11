Sportsbeat: Week 8 High School Football Scores

Here are week 8 high school football scores from around our region. Refresh the page for the most up-to-date information.

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Quarter Tyrone x Hollidaysburg x x Cumberland Valley x Altoona x x Conemaugh Township x North Star x x Chestnut Ridge x Bishop McCort x x Bald Eagle x Clearfield x x Central Dauphin x State College x x Philipsburg x Huntingdon x x Conemaugh Valley x Berlin x x Meyersdale x Portage x x Richland x Bedford x x Northern Bedford x Claysburg x x Southern Huntingdon x Everett x x Williamsburg x West Branch x x Otto Eldred x Curwensville x x Ligonier Valley x Northern Cambria x x Tussey Mountain x Glendale x x