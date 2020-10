WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) – With all three WestPac powers playing Friday, it was a good chance to get a sense of how they’re looking headed into the postseason.

With Berlin, Portage, and Windber all on byes, Berlin rolled past Forest Hills while Windber and John Shuster routed Portage Friday night.

Portage will now get set to face the winner of Saltsburg and Juniata Valley, while Berlin and Windber wait to see who they’ll face in the District 5 playoffs.