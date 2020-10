(WTAJ) – First-quarter ends with West Branch’s Owen Graham tying the score 7 – 7.

Second-quarter Glendale gets on top with Josh Potutschnig throws to Boston Bloom for the touchdown.

Later Potutschnig for Glendale again this time on the ground.

It wasn’t enough, West Branch made a comeback trailing 24-7 at the half outscores Glendale 27-3 in the second half to win 34-30.