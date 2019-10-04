Sportsbeat: Week 7 High School Football Scores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) - The Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders and Penn Cambria Panthers had to wait about 24 hours after they kicked things off Saturday to make things official.

The Marauders and Panthers saw their game suspended due to severe weather on Saturday and had to resume their game Sunday at Mansion Park. BG pulled out a 20-6 win, improving to 5-1 on the year despite turning the ball over five times.