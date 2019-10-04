Breaking News
Boil Water Advisory issued in Ebensburg

Sportsbeat: Week 7 High School Football Scores

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s week 7 of Sportsbeat! Here are scores from around our region. Refresh the page for the latest.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Central MountainxHollidaysburgxx
Bedford7Chestnut Ridge7Half
West Branch0Bellwood212nd
ClaysburgxJuniata Valleyxx
Bishop GuilfoylexRichlandxx
PortagexConemaugh Townshipxx
Penns Valley14Bellefonte6Half
Tyrone0Clearfield21Half
GlendalexMoshannon Valleyxx
Westmont HilltopxSomersetxx
Berlin14Meyersdale72nd
Bishop McCortxPenn Cambriaxx
Central CambriaxForest Hillsxx
St Marys14Brookville141st
Fort LeboefxDuboisxx
Huntingdon0Bald Eagle20Half
HarrisburgxState Collegexx
Bishop CarrollxCentralxx
North Penn Mansfield24Philipsburg7Half
Cambria Heights20Johnstown14Half
PunxsutawneyxBradfordxx
ClarionxRidgwayxx
Cameron CountyxSmethportxx
Tussey MountainxSouthern Huntingdonxx
EverettxMount Unionxx
Ferndale14Blacklick Valley6Half
North StarxShadexx
Northern BedfordxWilliamsburgxx
BrockwayxMoniteauxx

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss