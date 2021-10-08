Sportsbeat: Week 7 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Oct. 8

Bedford: 20
Central: 35
QTR: 4
Bishop McCort: 6
Central Cambria: 35
QTR: 3
Westmont: 21
Forest Hills: 12
QTR: 3
Penns Manor: 12
Cambria Heights: 49
QTR: 4
Somerset: 20
Johnstown: 0
QTR: 3
Philipsburg-Osceola: 0
Bald Eagle Area: 42
QTR: 3
Windber: 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley: 6
QTR: 4
Penns Valley: 18
Tyrone: 21
QTR: 4
Northern Bedford: 7
Juniata Valley: 0
QTR: 3
Smethport:
Cameron County:
QTR:
Brookville:
St. Marys:
QTR:
Bishop Guilfoyle: 14
Chestnut Ridge: 35
QTR: 4
Hollidaysburg: 0
McDowell: 37
QTR: 4
State College: 15
Cumberland Valley: 15
QTR: 4
