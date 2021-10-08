Sportsbeat: Week 7 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Oct. 8

Bedford: 20
Central: 35
QTR: 4

Bishop McCort: 6
Central Cambria: 35
QTR: 3

Westmont: 21
Forest Hills: 12
QTR: 3

Penns Manor: 12
Cambria Heights: 49
QTR: 4

Somerset: 20
Johnstown: 0
QTR: 3

Philipsburg-Osceola: 0
Bald Eagle Area: 42
QTR: 3

Windber: 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley: 6
QTR: 4

Penns Valley: 18
Tyrone: 21
QTR: 4

Northern Bedford: 7
Juniata Valley: 0
QTR: 3

Smethport:
Cameron County:
QTR:

Brookville:
St. Marys:
QTR:

Bishop Guilfoyle: 14
Chestnut Ridge: 35
QTR: 4

Hollidaysburg: 0
McDowell: 37
QTR: 4

State College: 15
Cumberland Valley: 15
QTR: 4

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.

