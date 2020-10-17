Sportsbeat Week 6: Tyrone defeats Philipsburg-Osceola

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg traveled to Gray Vets Memorial Field to take on Tyrone.

After a scoreless first, Mounties running back Kaleb Stamm breaks off a 26 yard gain. Later, quarterback Ryan Whitehead scores from one yard out to put Philipsburg up 6-0.



Tyrone would respond with a one yard touchdown on a Brandon Lucas keeper to put Tyrone up 7-6.

Following an earlier interception, Tyrone’s Lucas finds Keegan Gwinn for the 4 yard score. Tyrone would lead 14-6 at the half.

Tyrone went on to win, 35-27.