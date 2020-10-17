Sportsbeat Week 6: St. Marys defeats Ridgway-Johnsonburg for second time this season

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ridgway-Johnsonburg battled St. Marys for second time this season on Friday night.

In the first quarter, the Flying Dutchmen would drive down the field and score on aone yard touchdown by quarterback Christian Coudriet. Dutchmen would take the lead, 7-0.

In the second quarter, Coudriet’s pass was intercepted by the Elkers Camron Marciniak, who would take it to the house to tie the game at 7.

Next drive, Coudriet would find Logan Mosier for a big gain down to the goal line.

On the next play Coudriet finds the endzone again from one yard out to put the Flying Dutch up 14-7.

The Flying Dutchmen would go on to beat the Elkers for the second time this season, 35-21.