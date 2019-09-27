Sportsbeat: Week 6 High School Football Scores

1  of  2
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s week 6 of high school football. Here are scores from around the region.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Carlisle39Altoona10FINAL
Bald Eagle31Tyrone0FINAL
Juniata Valley12Tussey Mountain14FINAL
Bellwood20Northern Bedford13FINAL
Somerset16Bedford41FINAL
West Branch14Everett6FINAL
Clearfield19Bellefonte28FINAL
Midd West7Penns Valley55FINAL
Karns City55St. Marys20FINAL
Elk County Catholic41Cameron County0FINAL
Conemaugh Township0Shade45FINAL
Meyersdale35Windber14FINAL
Johnstown3Bishop McCort42FINAL
Chestnut Ridge43Central Cambria7FINAL
Coudersport44Curwensville0FINAL
Central49Philipsburg7FINAL
Berlin49North Star7FINAL
Conemaugh Valley14Blacklick Valley33FINAL
Glendale21Southern Huntingdon7FINAL
Bishop Carroll6Huntingdon20FINAL
Moshannon Valley44Williamsburg24FINAL
Bradford13Brockway53FINAL
Brookville21Moniteau8FINAL
Ridgway61Punxsutawney6FINAL
Northern Cambria6Homer Center34FINAL
Erie71DuBois20FINAL
State College48CD East7FINAL
Hollidaysburg14McDowell49FINAL

