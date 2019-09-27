Sportsbeat: Week 6 High School Football Scores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s week 6 of high school football. Here are scores from around the region.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|Carlisle
|39
|Altoona
|10
|FINAL
|Bald Eagle
|31
|Tyrone
|0
|FINAL
|Juniata Valley
|12
|Tussey Mountain
|14
|FINAL
|Bellwood
|20
|Northern Bedford
|13
|FINAL
|Somerset
|16
|Bedford
|41
|FINAL
|West Branch
|14
|Everett
|6
|FINAL
|Clearfield
|19
|Bellefonte
|28
|FINAL
|Midd West
|7
|Penns Valley
|55
|FINAL
|Karns City
|55
|St. Marys
|20
|FINAL
|Elk County Catholic
|41
|Cameron County
|0
|FINAL
|Conemaugh Township
|0
|Shade
|45
|FINAL
|Meyersdale
|35
|Windber
|14
|FINAL
|Johnstown
|3
|Bishop McCort
|42
|FINAL
|Chestnut Ridge
|43
|Central Cambria
|7
|FINAL
|Coudersport
|44
|Curwensville
|0
|FINAL
|Central
|49
|Philipsburg
|7
|FINAL
|Berlin
|49
|North Star
|7
|FINAL
|Conemaugh Valley
|14
|Blacklick Valley
|33
|FINAL
|Glendale
|21
|Southern Huntingdon
|7
|FINAL
|Bishop Carroll
|6
|Huntingdon
|20
|FINAL
|Moshannon Valley
|44
|Williamsburg
|24
|FINAL
|Bradford
|13
|Brockway
|53
|FINAL
|Brookville
|21
|Moniteau
|8
|FINAL
|Ridgway
|61
|Punxsutawney
|6
|FINAL
|Northern Cambria
|6
|Homer Center
|34
|FINAL
|Erie
|71
|DuBois
|20
|FINAL
|State College
|48
|CD East
|7
|FINAL
|Hollidaysburg
|14
|McDowell
|49
|FINAL