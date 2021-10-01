Sportsbeat: Week 6 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Oct. 1

NOTE: The Curwensville Area School District announced that their Friday night varsity football game at Bellwood was canceled due to cases of COVID-19, athletic injuries and a low number of athletes available to compete.

Curwensville will be considered a forfeit for this game.

Juniata Valley: 42
Claysburg-Kimmel: 18
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

Bald Eagle: 15
Tyrone: 9
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

Harrisburg: 31
Altoona: 0
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

Central Cambria: 20
Penn Cambria: 40
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

Bedford: 55
Forest Hills: 21
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

Central: 40
Richland: 13
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

Meyersdale: 0
Windber: 63
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

Punxsutawney:
Ridgway:
QTR:

Click here for highlights

Cameron County:
Elk County Catholic:
QTR:

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Central Dauphin: 42
State College: 21
QTR: 3

Click here for highlights

Bellefonte: 14
Penns Valley: 41
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

United: 12
Portage: 49
QTR: FINAL

Click here for highlights

