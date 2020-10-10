SportsBeat Week 5: Richland blows out Penn Cambria, 56-13

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Cambria made the trip over to Johnstown to take on the red-hot Richland Rams, however they wouldn’t start hot.

Early in the first quarter, Richland’s Kellen Stahl looking for his receiver but finds Penn Cambria’s Nicolas Marinak instead. The Panthers would not be able to capitalize on the turnover.

Still in the first quarter, Stahl hands off to Grayden Lewis who shimmies his way up the middle and takes it all the way for the touchdown, Richland would go up 6-0.

Toward the end of the first quarter, Stahl throws up high to Griffin Larue who comes down with the catch for the touchdown.

Richland would go on to win this game 56-13.