Sportsbeat: Week 5 High School Football Scores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Week 5 of Sportsbeat. Here are scores from around our region as they come in. Refresh the page for the most up-to-date scores.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Fort Hill14Hollidaysburg72nd
CD EastxAltoonaxx
Bellefonte14Tyrone01st
Moshannon ValleyxBellwoodxx
Claysburg12Glendale02nd
Penns ValleyxHuntingdonxx
Southern HuntingdonxJuniata Valleyxx
EverettxNorthern Bedfordxx
Cambria Heights0Chestnut Ridge221st
BedfordxCentral Cambriaxx
Westmont Hilltop21Penn Cambria72nd
Bishop GuilfoylexJohnstownxx
SomersetxRichlandxx
Mt. UnionxWest Branchxx
CentralxBald Eaglexx
BrockwayxRidgwayxx
ShadexPortagexx
Bishop McCortxForest Hillsxx
Bishop CarrollxPhilipsburgxx
ClearfieldxCentral Mountainxx
WindberxBerlinxx
Conemaugh ValleyxMeyersdalexx
Tussey MountainxWilliamsburgxx
BrookvillexKarns Cityxx
KanexPunxsutawneyxx
St. MarysxClarionxx
State CollegexChambersburgxx
KeystonexCurwensvillexx
Marion CenterxNorthern Cambriaxx
Oil CityxDuBoisxx
Union AC Valley16Elk County Catholic7Half
Blacklick ValleyxConemaugh Townshipxx

