Sportsbeat: Week 5 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Sept. 24

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- After his arrest Wednesday for alleged rape, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas now has two different temporary protection from abuse orders against him. There's also one against his wife, Amy Thomas.

The court has granted two women -- including the alleged victim -- temporary protection from abuse orders against Thomas. The alleged victim also sought and received a PFA against his wife, Amy Thomas, citing intimidation. The petitions of the alleged victim were filed and approved Thursday, Sept. 23 and the second woman's petition was filed and granted Friday, Sept. 24