SportsBeat week 5: CD East vs. Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CD East plays Hollidaysburg at Tiger Stadium.

Not a lot of offense early, first quarter, its Bryce Martellacci hitting Tyler Faber over the middle for the first down.

In the second quarter, Hollidaysburg gets something going, Martellacci hitting Justin Wolfe for the first down.

Defense for CD East coming up big, Terrance Jackson-Copney would come up with the pick in the endzone.

Turns out to be a thriller in the end, Hollidaysburg wins their homecoming game 13-7 in overtime.