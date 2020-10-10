SportsBeat Week 5: Berlin takes down Windber, 27-14

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Berlin made the trip to Windber to take on the Ramblers in a game of two halves.

The first half was all Windber as they held a 14-0 lead, but early in the third quarter, Berlin’s Will Spochart would punch his way into the endzone to put the Mountaineers on the board.

After a Windber fumble, Spochart would once again find the endzone to tie the game at 14.

Windber would turn the ball over once again and Berlin’s Preston Foor would make them pay as he puts the Mountaineers up 21-14 with the touchdown run.

Berlin kicker Brady Glessner also joined the action adding two late fourth quarter field goals.

Berlin scored 27 unanswered points and won 27-14 to remain undefeated.