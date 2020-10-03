SportsBeat Week 4: Windber blows out Meyersdale, 61-7

MEYERSDALE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Windber made the trip down to Meyersdale to take on the Red Raiders.

In the first quarter, Windber has the ball, Aiden Gray takes the snap and finds his guy Aaron Willis for the score as the Ramblers go up 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Meyersdale ball, Sam Deist finds Dylan Shilling who puts on a hit and takes it to the house for the score as the Red Raiders pulled within six points, 13-7.

Aaron Willis would take the ensuing kick-off back 96-yards for the score and Windber wouldn’t look back as they go on to win 61-7.

