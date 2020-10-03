Sportsbeat Week 4: St. Marys powers past Ridgway in D9 Battle

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Star quarterback Christian Coudriet and St. Marys hosted the Ridgway-Johnsonburg Elkers.

In the first quarter, the Flying Dutchmen running back James Davis stiff arms a defender and finds the endzone to put them ahead 7-0.

In the second quarter now, Flying Dutchmen quarterback Coudriet finds his man Mitchell Reiter over the middle for a big gain.

A few plays later Coudriet would find Logan Mosier for a 5 yard touchdown. Flying Dutchmen go up 14-0.

The Elkers would respond late in the second, when running back Camron Marciniak scores from a few yards out. Elkers trailed 14-7 at half.

But the Flying Dutchmen ran away with this one in the second half, as Coudriet finds Michael Fitzgerald for another touchdown.

St. Marys wins, 34-7 to pick up their first win over Ridgway-Johnsonburg since 2004.