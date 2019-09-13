Sportsbeat: Week 4 High School Football Scores

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Week 4 of high school football. Here are scores from around our region.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Penn CambriaxBedfordxx
BellwoodxEverettxx
PhilipsburgxTyronexx
Juniata ValleyxWilliamsburgxx
Central CambriaxBishop Guilfoylexx
ShadexBlacklick Valleyxx
Bald EaglexBishop Carrollxx
JohnstownxRichlandxx
Cambria HeightsxBishop McCortxx
PortagexBerlinxx
Forest HillsxSomersetxx
Conemaugh TownshipxMeyersdalexx
HuntingdonxClearfieldxx
GlendalexWest Branchxx
PunxsutawneyxSt. Marysxx
BradfordxRidgwayxx
Moshannon ValleyxClaysburgxx
Northern BedfordxTussey Mountainxx
Central Mountain xBellefontexx
CentralxPenns Valleyxx
HollidaysburgxCedar Cliffxx
AltoonaxChambersburgxx
State CollegexCarlislexx
Southern HuntingdonxMt. Unionxx
BrockwayxKanexx
ClarionxBrookvillexx
FranklinxDuBoisxx
North StarxWindberxx
Cameron CountyxKeystonexx
CurwensvillexSmethportxx
Elk County CatholicxPort Alleghenyxx
Northern CambriaxPurchase Linexx

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss