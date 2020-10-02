Sportsbeat Week 4 – High School Football Scores: Oct. 2

Sportsbeat
Posted: / Updated:

Week 4 is underway with High School Football. Sportsbeats is the go to place to keep up with scores.

The games we are at live are in the table below. Other games can be found by clicking here for the Scoreboard!

Refresh this page for updates

VISITING TEAMSCOREHOME TEAMSCOREQUARTER
Bedford Forest Hills
Somerset Bishop McCort
RidgwaySaint Marys
Penn CambriaCentral Cambria
North StarBerlin
WindberMeyersdale
JohnstownChestnut Ridge
EverettNorthern Bedford
HollidaysburgAltoona
TyroneBald Eagle Area
Penns ValleyBellefonte
KeystoneCurwensville
PhilipsburgClearfield
State College Central Dauphin
CentralHuntingdon
ClaysburgJuniata Valley
Richland Cambria Heights

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss