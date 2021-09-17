Sportsbeat: Week 4 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Sept. 17

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- State Police are investigating after they say a suspect fired shots into the air and threw an axe through a car window before fleeing the scene.

Police responded to the scene on School Street in Dudley Borough Thursday, Sept. 16, just after 12 p.m. the victims reportedly told police that someone arrived at the residence and shot three 9mm rounds into the air. The suspect then picked up an axe and threw it through a car window before fleeing the scene.