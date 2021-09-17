Sportsbeat: Week 4 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Sept. 17

Glendale: 29
Curwensville: 32
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Central Dauphin East: 27
Altoona: 10
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Bellefonte: 0
Hollidaysburg: 41
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Central Cambria: 13
Central: 49
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Clearfield: 42
Tyrone: 12
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Chambersburg: 22
State College: 38
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Phillipsburg-Osceola: 20
Penns Valley: 35
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Richland: 13
Bedford: 21
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Windber:
Northern Bedford:
QTR:
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Conemaugh Township: 21
Berlin-Brothersvalley: 42
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Penn Cambria: 41
Somerset: 14
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
St. Marys: 41
Punxsutawney: 14
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
Bald Eagle Area: 42
Huntingdon: 0
QTR: FINAL
Click here for highlights later tonight.
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.