Sportsbeat: Week 4 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Sept. 17

Sportsbeat

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Glendale: 29
Curwensville: 32
QTR: FINAL

Central Dauphin East: 27
Altoona: 10
QTR: FINAL

Bellefonte: 0
Hollidaysburg: 41
QTR: FINAL

Central Cambria: 13
Central: 49
QTR: FINAL

Clearfield: 42
Tyrone: 12
QTR: FINAL

Chambersburg: 22
State College: 38
QTR: FINAL

Phillipsburg-Osceola: 20
Penns Valley: 35
QTR: FINAL

Richland: 13
Bedford: 21
QTR: FINAL

Windber:
Northern Bedford:
QTR:

Conemaugh Township: 21
Berlin-Brothersvalley: 42
QTR: FINAL

Penn Cambria: 41
Somerset: 14
QTR: FINAL

St. Marys: 41
Punxsutawney: 14
QTR: FINAL

Bald Eagle Area: 42
Huntingdon: 0
QTR: FINAL

