Sportsbeat Week 4: Curwensville falls to Keystone

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville was leading 16-13 in the 4th when they were forced to punt on the 18 yard line. The punt was blocked and recovered by Keystone.

Two plays later Keystone quarterback Brett Wingard hands off to Nick Weaver for a two yard touchdown. Keystone pulls ahead 20-16.

Later in the fourth, Curwensville quarterback Dan McGarry has his 3rd and 23 pass intercepted by the Panthers Zander McHenry.

A few plays later, Keystone’s Wingard gives it to Weaver again for another touchdown.

Keystone would go on to win, 26-16.