CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the first quarter, Clearfield Bison’s Quarterback Oliver Billotte finds his man Jake Lezzer for an eight yard touchdown to put Clearfield up 7-0.

Later in the first, Bisons’ Billotte finds his man Lezzer again for a 42 yard touchdown. Clearfield then led 14-0.

Still in the first quarter, Billotte finds his man Lezzer for a third time, for another 42 yard score to make it 21-0.

Clearfield would beat the Mounties in this one, 42-6.