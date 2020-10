BERLIN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — North Star made the trip to Berlin to take on the Mountaineers Friday night.

In the third quarter, North Star’s Mitchel Pristas throws it up looking for his receiver Carter Weible but find’s Berlin’s Brandon Thompson who takes it back for the pick-six, Berlin up 56-0.

Later in the quarter, Kashiss Hay takes the hand-off and runs untouched into the endzone as the Mountaineers would go on to win 63-0.