SAXTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tussey Mountain Titans hosted the Williamsburg Blue Pirates Friday night.

Picking it up in the third quarter, the Titans leading 7-0.

Tussey running back Kaden Lucko breaks off a big run to set the Titans up with first and goal. Three plays later, Lucko punches it in from two yards out to put them up 14-0.

Fourth quarter now, Titans running back David Smith finds the endzone for a three yard score.

Tussey Mountain would go on to win, 27-0.