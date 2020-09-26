Sportsbeat Week 3: Southern Huntingdon Defeats Claysburg-Kimmel, 18-7

THREE SPRINGS, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs were in on action, visiting the Southern Huntingdon Rockets.

In the first quarter, Southern Huntingdon quarterback Nate Myers scrambles right, finds daylight down the right sideline and turns on the jets for a long touchdown run.

The score put the Rockets up 6-0.

Claysburg-Kimmel would respond on their next possession, as Bulldogs running back Joseph Noah breaks a few tackles and would break loose for a 60 yard touchdown,

Claysburg would take the lead, 7-6.

But Southern Huntingdon would go on to win this one, 18-7.