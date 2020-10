NEVER COUNT OUT THE PENN CAMBRIA PANTHERS ❗️❗️❗️ 29-28 Victory against our rival @CCHSRedDevils. Bringing the goalpost trophy back to Cresson! This is a night that we will never forget. #Family #MountainMentality pic.twitter.com/Y6C1WtZsbd — Penn Cambria Panther Football (@PennPanther) October 3, 2020

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn Cambria Panthers walked away with a rivalry win Friday night.

Penn Cambria took down Central Cambria 29-28 for a comeback win.

The Red Devils lost their first game at their new turf field.

The Panthers brought home the in the Goalpost Trophy for the win.