Sportsbeat: Week 3 High School Football Scores

It’s Week 3 of high school football and here are scores from around our region.
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Quarter
|Taylor Alderdice
|0
|Altoona
|16
|1st
|Juniata Valley
|21
|Bellwood
|21
|Half
|Tyrone
|x
|Bishop Carroll
|x
|x
|Westmont Hilltop
|x
|Central Cambria
|x
|x
|West Branch
|0
|Claysburg
|32
|Half
|Somerset
|0
|Chestnut Ridge
|7
|2nd
|Bald Eagle
|x
|Penns Valley
|x
|x
|Hollidaysburg
|0
|State College
|42
|Half
|Richland
|21
|Forest Hills
|6
|1st
|Meyersdale
|x
|Shade
|x
|x
|Bellefonte
|20
|Philipsburg
|0
|1st
|Northern Bedford
|35
|Moshannon Valley
|0
|Half
|Mt. Union
|x
|Tussey Mountain
|x
|x
|Clearfield
|x
|Central
|x
|x
|Cambria Heights
|0
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|14
|1st
|Windber
|x
|Portage
|x
|x
|St. Marys
|x
|Brockway
|x
|x
|Redbank Valley
|8
|Elk County Catholic
|6
|Half
|Bedford
|x
|Bishop McCort
|x
|x
|Penn Cambria
|x
|Johnstown
|x
|x
|Everett
|x
|Glendale
|x
|x
|Blacklick Velley
|x
|North Star
|x
|x
|Conemaugh Valley
|x
|Conemaugh Township
|x
|x
|Williamsburg
|x
|Southern Huntingdon
|x
|x
|West Shamokin
|x
|Northern Cambria
|x
|x
|Dubois
|x
|Warren
|x
|x
|Otto Eldred
|x
|Cameron County
|x
|x
|Ridgway
|x
|Moniteau
|x
|x
|Curwensville
|x
|Union AC Valley
|x
|x
|Huntingdon
|x
|Susquehanna Township
|x
|x