Sportsbeat: Week 3 High School Football Scores

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Week 3 of high school football and here are scores from around our region.

Visiting TeamScoreHome TeamScoreQuarter
Taylor Alderdice0Altoona161st
Juniata Valley21Bellwood21Half
TyronexBishop Carrollxx
Westmont HilltopxCentral Cambriaxx
West Branch0Claysburg32Half
Somerset0Chestnut Ridge72nd
Bald EaglexPenns Valleyxx
Hollidaysburg0State College42Half
Richland21Forest Hills61st
MeyersdalexShadexx
Bellefonte20Philipsburg01st
Northern Bedford35Moshannon Valley0Half
Mt. UnionxTussey Mountainxx
ClearfieldxCentralxx
Cambria Heights0Bishop Guilfoyle141st
WindberxPortagexx
St. MarysxBrockwayxx
Redbank Valley8Elk County Catholic6Half
BedfordxBishop McCortxx
Penn CambriaxJohnstownxx
EverettxGlendalexx
Blacklick VelleyxNorth Starxx
Conemaugh ValleyxConemaugh Townshipxx
WilliamsburgxSouthern Huntingdonxx
West ShamokinxNorthern Cambriaxx
DuboisxWarrenxx
Otto EldredxCameron Countyxx
RidgwayxMoniteauxx
CurwensvillexUnion AC Valleyxx
HuntingdonxSusquehanna Townshipxx

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Our Live Schedule

Football Season:

• Nittany Nation: Update - Daily @ 7 p.m.

• Nittany Nation: Now - Thursdays @ 11 a.m.

• Nittany Nation: Friday - Fridays @ 12:30 p.m.

• Sportsbeat Plus - Fridays @ 11:45 p.m.

Mondays:

• The Clay Way - 9:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

• Science with Shields - 10:30 a.m.

• Mike's Mysteries - 2:00 p.m.

Wednesdays:

• That's Cool with Joe Murgo - 2:00 p.m.

*Schedule subject to change based on breaking news/scheduling.

Don't Miss