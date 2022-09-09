Welcome back to week three of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.

Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Bald Eagle: 21

Bellefonte: 0

QTR: 2 Check back for Game of the Week highlights.

Mifflin County: 0

Altoona: 28

QTR: 3

Conemaugh Township: 7

Claysburg-Kimmel: 0

QTR: 1

Philipsburg-Osceola: 0

Tyrone: 21

QTR: 2

Curwensville: 6

Bellwood-Antis: 7

QTR: 2

Greater Johnstown: 0

Central Cambria: 28

QTR: 2

Central: 21

Penn Cambria: 14

QTR: 2

Conemaugh Valley: 0

Windber: 35

QTR: 2

Bedford: 16

Westmont Hilltop: 0

QTR: 3

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.

Hollidaysburg: 3

State College: 17

QTR: 2

Marion Center: 10

Portage: 7

QTR: 2

Chestnut Ridge: 21

Forest Hills: 0

QTR: 2

Bishop Guilfoyle: 34

Somerset: 0

QTR: 1

Berlin-Brothersvalley: 7

Meyersdale: 0

QTR: 1

DuBois: 7

Clearfield: 14

QTR: 3

North Star: 13

West Branch: 6

QTR: 2

Penns Valley: 14

Huntingdon: 0

QTR: 3

Juniata Valley: 14

Southern Huntingdon: 7

QTR: 3

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.