Welcome back to week three of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday.
Refresh this page for the latest updates.
Bald Eagle: 21
Bellefonte: 0
QTR: 2
Check back for Game of the Week highlights.
Mifflin County: 0
Altoona: 28
QTR: 3
Conemaugh Township: 7
Claysburg-Kimmel: 0
QTR: 1
Philipsburg-Osceola: 0
Tyrone: 21
QTR: 2
Curwensville: 6
Bellwood-Antis: 7
QTR: 2
Greater Johnstown: 0
Central Cambria: 28
QTR: 2
Central: 21
Penn Cambria: 14
QTR: 2
Conemaugh Valley: 0
Windber: 35
QTR: 2
Bedford: 16
Westmont Hilltop: 0
QTR: 3
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.
Hollidaysburg: 3
State College: 17
QTR: 2
Marion Center: 10
Portage: 7
QTR: 2
Chestnut Ridge: 21
Forest Hills: 0
QTR: 2
Bishop Guilfoyle: 34
Somerset: 0
QTR: 1
Berlin-Brothersvalley: 7
Meyersdale: 0
QTR: 1
DuBois: 7
Clearfield: 14
QTR: 3
North Star: 13
West Branch: 6
QTR: 2
Penns Valley: 14
Huntingdon: 0
QTR: 3
Juniata Valley: 14
Southern Huntingdon: 7
QTR: 3
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard.