Sportsbeat: Week 3 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Sept. 10

Bishop Guilfoyle: 3
Richland: 14
QTR: 3
State College : 14
Hollidaysburg: 0
QTR: 2
Northern Bedford: 0
Bellwood-Antis: 14
QTR: 3
Tyrone: 14
Bellefonte: 0
QTR: 3
Juniata Valley: 0
West Branch: 0
QTR: 1
Huntingdon: 0
Philipsburg-Osceola: 7
QTR: 3
Central: 27
Greater Johnstown: 0
QTR: 2
Northern Cambria: 0
Cambria Heights: 21
QTR: 1
Bishop McCort: 0
Penn Cambria: 35
QTR: 3
Portage: 0
Blacklick Valley: 0
QTR: 1
Bedford: 14
Chestnut Ridge: 7
QTR: 3
Altoona: 7
Allderdice: 6
QTR: 1
More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard