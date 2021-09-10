Sportsbeat: Week 3 – High School Football Scores and Highlights for Sept. 10

Sportsbeat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bishop Guilfoyle: 3
Richland: 14
QTR: 3

Highlights can be found here later tonight

State College : 14
Hollidaysburg: 0
QTR: 2

Highlights can be found here later tonight

Northern Bedford: 0
Bellwood-Antis: 14
QTR: 3

Highlights can be found here later tonight

Tyrone: 14
Bellefonte: 0
QTR: 3

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Juniata Valley: 0
West Branch: 0
QTR: 1

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Huntingdon: 0
Philipsburg-Osceola: 7
QTR: 3

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Central: 27
Greater Johnstown: 0
QTR: 2

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Northern Cambria: 0
Cambria Heights: 21
QTR: 1

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Bishop McCort: 0
Penn Cambria: 35
QTR: 3

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Portage: 0
Blacklick Valley: 0
QTR: 1

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Bedford: 14
Chestnut Ridge: 7
QTR: 3

Click here for highlights later tonight.

Altoona: 7
Allderdice: 6
QTR: 1

Click here for highlights later tonight.

More local scores can be found by clicking here for the High School Scoreboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss