DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois hosted Punxsutawney Friday night.

Beavers were up 17 to zero at half time.

DuBois gets the big stop in the third quarter, Bobby Kennis with the tackle.

In the 4th quarter, Zach Henery bursts through the middle and he’s off for a 50 yard gain and finally pushed out at the 1 yard line.

Henery would finish the job himself for the score, to put them up 24-0.

DuBois goes on to win, 24-0.