Sportsbeat Week 3: Brookville shuts out Karns City

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville hosted Karns City Friday night in a battle of the 2-0 teams.

In the first quarter, Brookville quarterback Jack Krug hits his man Kyle Macbeth on the sideline for the 15 yard score.

A failed two point conversion put the Raiders up 6-0.

At the end of the first quarter, Karns City’s 4th down pass is intercepted by Brookville’s Macbeth.

In the second quarter, Krug found his man Robert Keth for the 15 yard score touchdown.

That score put the Raiders up 12-0.

Brookville goes on to defeat Karns City, 44-0.