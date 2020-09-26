SportsBeat Week 3: Bishop Guilfoyle wins big, beats Somerset 45-14

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle made the trip to Somerset County to take on the Golden Eagles.

Starting in the third quarter, Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger takes the hand-off and rumbles right for the first down, however, this night would belong to the Marauders.

Later in the third quarter, Konner Kiesewetter drops back, looks over the middle and finds Haiden Garner for the score as Bishop Guilfoyle goes up 31-7.

Late in the fourth quarter, Drew Abraham runs up the middle and past every defender for the 65-yard touchdown run.

Bishop Guilfoyle would go on to win 45-14.